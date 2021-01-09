North Korean supreme Kim Jong Un calls U.S. is his nuclear-armed nation’s ‘Biggest enemy’

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered further high-level nuclear weapons and tells that the United States is “our biggest enemy”, state media reported. Washington’s unfriendly systems will not alter regardless of who holds the White House but losing those policies will be pivotal to North Korea-US relations, Kim said.

“Our foreign political activities should be focused and redirected on subduing the US, our biggest enemy and the main obstacle to our innovated development,” Kim said during nine hours of talks over numerous days at a unique party congress in Pyongyang.”No matter who is in power in the US, the true nature of the US and its fundamental policies towards North Korea never change,” Kim said, promising to develop ties with “anti-imperialist, independent forces”.

Kim said, North Korea would not “misuse” its nuclear weaponry, but the nation is extending its nuclear stockpile, including “preemptive” and “retaliatory” strike abilities and warheads of differing dimensions. Kim beckoned for improving facilities including hypersonic weapons, solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), spy satellites, and drones. North Korea is preparing for the analysis and production of several new weapons, including a “multi-warhead rocket” and “supersonic gliding flight warheads for new type ballistic rockets”, while review on a nuclear submarine is almost completed, he said. Professor of North Korean studies at Korea University in Seoul Yoo Ho-yeol said Kim’s comments could raise pressures with the US or pave the way for talks.

“Kim pretty much explained what’s on his mind – submarine missiles, better ICBMs, and other high-level arms,” he said.”He is assuming that’s primarily what Washington will see going forward, which could intensify pressure or open doors for talks.”Kim’s remarks were one of the most formidable aspects of North Korean national defense and nuclear matters in some time, said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the US-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.” It could predict a reaction to nuclear testing, which is presently on the table provided that Kim abandoned his April 2018 moratorium,” he said. There was no quick remark from the US State Department.

Biden, who was vice president under President Barack Obama, described Kim as a “thug” during the election campaign. In 2019 North Korea named Biden a “rabid dog” that required to be “beaten to death with a stick”.Kim had three meetings with President Donald Trump and the two communicated in a series of letters, but those attempts disappointed to begin to a denuclearisation agreement or official change in the countries’ relations. Biden stated that he would meet Kim only on the provision that North Korea admitted to bringing down its nuclear capability.

Besides US and defense policy, Kim addressed at higher length on offers for a five-year financial strategy due to be proclaimed at the congress, which he said would maintain a focus on creating an autonomous economy.

Amidst the projects are building energy-saving steel plants, significantly improving chemical goods, heightening electricity production, and securing more coal mines, Kim said.