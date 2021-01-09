Pakistani court orders immediate arrest of Jaish-e-Muhammad leader Masood Azhar

Islamabad: An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has ordered the arrest of Jaish-e-Muhammad leader Masood Azhar before January 18. This is an official confirmation that Masood Azhar, who was declared a global terrorist by the United Nations, is in Pakistan.

The court directed the Pakistani police to arrest and produce him in a case related to fundraising for terrorist activities. An anti-terrorism court in Punjab, Pakistan, on Thursday issued an arrest warrant against Masood Azhar. The court has now issued an ultimatum for his arrest. For years, Pakistani officials and leaders have repeatedly said they have no information about Masood Azhar. However, the court confirmed that Masood Azhar was on Pakistani.

