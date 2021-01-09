Vytilla- Kundannur flyovers to be inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after a huge delay

The Vytilla -Kundannur flyovers in Kerala’s Kochi will soon be opened on Saturday after an immense lag in its inauguration. The flyovers were constructed at an expense of Rs 165 crore, which was financed by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB). The flyovers are anticipated to reduce the enormous traffic gridlock in the National Highway road that joins Vytilla and Aroor. At Vytilla junction, one of the most cluttered places in Kochi, for vehicles not utilizing the flyover and progressing in different directions, the Public Works Department (PWD) has made traffic islands and a roundabout.

Even as the Vytilla flyover’s inauguration by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was condemned on Saturday, on January 2, some people let traffic through the flyovers, which later ended in a huge traffic jam. Seven persons, recognized as heads of a people’s group in the city named V4Kerala, were detained by police. Some amongst them were the earliest to use the flyover while others displaced obstacles and urged other vehicles to access. Vytilla has seen hours of traffic blocks due to the installation of this flyover. Meantime, later the problem, many reprimanded the Kerala government, questioning why it was important to wait for the Chief Minister to inaugurate the flyover when it was previously ready.

Ex-Kerala High Court judge justice Kemal Pasha had informed the media that there is nothing strange in people inaugurating a bridge and questioned why they had to wait for the CM. He said that both Vytilla and Kundannur flyovers were expecting to be inaugurated even after their constructions were over. He also stated that it was people’s funds used to construct the flyover and it was not held by any leaders. He also punched out at the government, saying that the pause in opening the flyovers, was to assure gains in the forthcoming Assembly elections.