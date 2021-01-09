When covid attacked, India donated not one but two ‘Made in India’ vaccines: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India contributed not one but two ‘Made in India’ vaccines when covid was attacked. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Sammelan. He said India was ready to save mankind from covid.

“India has the lowest mortality rate and the highest cure rate in the world during this covid period. We are ready to save mankind by giving not one but two ‘Made in India’ covid vaccine,” said the Prime Minister. In his speech, the Prime Minister also lauded the efforts of people of Indian descent around the world.

The theme of this year’s Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was ‘Promoting Atmanirbhar Bharat’. This year’s chief guest was Chandrika Persad Santokhi, President of the East American country of Suriname.