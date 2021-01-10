Duke and Duchess of Sussex quits social media platforms

London: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally made that decision. They were now abondoned their social media platforms with millions of fans. Meghan, who is also an actress, had a huge followers on Instagram. However, they have not been active for almost a year. The last post was on March 30 last year. Meghan also gave an explanation why she has kept her distance from social media for so long.

Meghan, who has been an actress since her marriage, was in the news more than ever. Controversy followed without leaving Meghan. There have been allegations that Meghan and Harry were behind the abdication of the monarchy. Megan came up with the explanation last year after the abuse became unbearable. Meghan explained that he left social media for self-defense. The couple are understood to have become disillusioned by the “hate” they encountered on social media. Meghan has spoken about the “almost unsurvivable” experience of online trolling.

