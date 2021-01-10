Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood stylish man turns 47 today…

Bollywood veteran actor and handsome and stylish Hrithik Roshan celebrates his 47th birthday on 10 January. He has won the hearts of millions of viewers with his brilliant character and acted in many Bollywood films. Hrithik Roshan is the son of famous Bollywood actor and producer-director Rakesh Roshan.

Hrithik Roshan made his acting debut in cinema as a child artist. He first appeared in the film ‘Aasha’ at the age of six. The film was released in the year 1980. After this he also worked as a child artist in the films ‘Aap Ke Deewane’ (1980). After this, Hrithik Roshan made a move out of acting due to his studies. After a long time, he made a comeback on the big screen as the lead actor. Hrithik Roshan started his career in Bollywood in the year 2000. His debut film was Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai as the lead actor. He was accompanied by actress Amisha Patel in the lead role in the film.

Also read: Indian-born Suriname’s President will be the chief guest on Republic Day