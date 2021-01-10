India Vs Australia 3rd Test: India needs 309 runs to win

In cricket, the Indian cricket team needs 309 runs to win the 3rd test match against Australia. Chasing the target of 407-run set by Australia, India were 98 for 2 against in their second innings at the draw of stumps on day 4 of the third test at Sydney. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteswar Pujara were at the crease after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were removed by the Aussies, after they had put on 71 runs together.

Earlier in the day, Australia declared their second innings on 312/6 at tea. Steve Smith missed out on a second hundred but rookie Cameron Green flayed a hapless Indian attack to score 84 runs. Navdeep Saini and Ravichandran Ashwin took two wickets each for India.

Scoreboard:

Australia : 338 & 312

India : 244 & 98/2