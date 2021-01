Oman’s Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik has pardoned 285 prisoners. The Oman ruler pardoned the prisoners on the occasion of the first anniversary of his ascendancy to the throne. The pardoned prisoners include 118 foreigners.

Sultan Haitham bin Tariq assumed power in Oman on last year. He assumed power after the death of his cousin Sultan Qaboos bin Saeed, who passed away at the age of 79 after ruling Oman for nearly a half-century.