Police used tear gas, water cannons against farmers protested in Haryana

New Delhi: Haryana police have detained protesting farmers at a toll plaza near Karnal in Haryana ahead of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to the village. Tear gas shells and water cannons were fired at farmers trying to enter the village of Kaimla. Barricades were erected and lathicharged. The Chief Minister is attending a farmers’ meeting in Kaimla village to discuss the benefits of the agricultural laws passed by the central government in September. On Friday, locals and local BJP activists promoting the CM’s visit in the local September.

Farmers protesting in Kaimla village had clashed to talk about the benefits of the agrarian laws passed by the central government. The clashes erupted after villagers refused to allow farmers to enter the village to register protests.Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had come out against Khattar’s visit to the village. Surjewala tweeted that by playing with the feelings of those who feed us, we should stop interfering in law and order situations and if you want to have a conversation with the protesters for the last 46 days.

