Breaking News!!! Union Minister’s car met with an accident; Wife and personal secretary died

New Delhi: Union Minister Shripad Naik’s wife and personal secretary were killed in a road accident in New Delhi on Friday. The Union Minister is also injured. The accident took place in Angola district of Karnataka. Police said the vehicle was almost completely destroyed. The car in which the three were traveling was involved in the accident. Both died after being admitted to hospital. Shripad, 68, is an MP from North Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper treatment for him. Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed condolences and prayed for a speedy recovery for Shripad Naik. “Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife. My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured,” Yediyurappa said in a tweet.

