Cold Wave: India Meteorological Department issues ‘yellow alert’

The Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for cold wave in several areas of Rajasthan for the next 24 hours. IMD informed that cold waves will continue across north India — especially in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan — till January 14. The temperatures will be down by five to six degrees Celsius.

IMD has issued a yellow alert warning for cold wave in Jhunjhunu, Sikar, Alwar, Bharatpur, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar, Bikaner, Nagaur and Pali for next 24 hours.

” Due to the prevalence of dry north and northwesterly winds over Northwest India, minimum temperature very likely to fall by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius during next 3 to 4 days and may cause isolated cold wave conditions over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and north Rajasthan,” IMD said in its bulletin