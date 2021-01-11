Govt. won’t repeal farm laws: Centre in new affidavit….

New Delhi: The Central Government has taken an affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the new agricultural laws will not be withdrawn. The affidavit was filed by the Centre ahead of the Supreme Court’s order on agricultural laws. The Centre had filed the new affidavit after a heated debate in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The affidavit states that the demand for repeal of agricultural laws is neither justifiable nor acceptable. The law was not brought quickly. It was brought after two decades of negotiations. The law is acceptable to the vast majority of farmers in the country. Only a section of farmers are protesting against it. However, the affidavit alleges that some people are campaigning on social media to create a false impression about the strike.

Meanwhile, the Joint Commissioner of Delhi Police has filed a special petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the tractor rally scheduled to be held on January 26. The application will also be considered by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.