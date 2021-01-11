Melania Trump expressed severe disappointment at Capitol attack

Wilmington: Donald Trump’s wife Melania Trump has expressed deep disappointment over the violence perpetrated by Trump supporters on the Capitol. On Monday, five days after the riots, Melania broke her silence for the first time and condemned the pro-Trump Capitol attack.

Melania Capitol was the first to respond to the attack in a White House blog post. Melania also accused him of spreading rumors and misinformation about her. Stephanie Grisham, Melania Trump’s chief of staff, has resigned in protest of the violence. Stephanie was a former White House communications director and press secretary. “I am disappointed and disheartened with what happened last week,” she said in a 600-word statement released by the White House early Monday morning, adding: “Our Nation must heal in a civil manner. Make no mistake about it, I absolutely condemn the violence that has occurred on our Nation’s Capitol. Violence is never acceptable.”

