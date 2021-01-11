Superstar Arnold Schwarzenegger compares Capitol riots to Nazi violence

WASHINGTON: Hollywood actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has strongly criticized the Capitol riots. He compared it to the Nazi invasion of Germany. It was called the ‘Night of Broken Glass’. In 1938, the Nazis smashed the windows of Jewish-owned shops. The violence erupted on a Wednesday night. Last Wednesday, the US also had broken glass. The windows of the US Capitol were smashed.

I was among the drunken, broken men?. “The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted. They trampled the very principles on which our country was founded,” he said. Schwarzenegger was born in 1947 in Austria. He said his father and neighbors were misled. Schwarzenegger had previously tweeted that Trump was a failed leader and the worst president in history.

