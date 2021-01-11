Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to manufacture paint from cow dung

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is all set to launch paint from cow dung. Vedic paint is produced by Khadi. The manufacturers claim that this paint is environmentally friendly and non-toxic. The product comes in the category of khadi natural paint. The manufacturers claim that this is the first product of its kind.

This paint is fungus free and antibacterial. Dung is the main component of the paint. The highlight of the paint is the odorlessness and low cost. The product comes with the approval of the Indian Bureau of Standards. The product is available in two forms, Plastic Distemper Paint and Plastic Emulsion. KVIC is behind the idea. The paint was manufactured by the Kumarappa National Handmade Paper Institute in Jaipur.

