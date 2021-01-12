FCA India launched the 2021 Jeep Compass facelift on Thursday. The SUV comes with a completely renewed exterior, interior and also offers an enhanced in-cabin experience. The bookings for the facelift will start by the end of January. The 2021 Jeep Compass facelift continues to flaunt the 1.4-liter multi-jet petrol engine and 2.0-litre turbo-diesel engine.

The facelift will come with a redesigned front-end and new alloy wheels. It will get a reworked dashboard and a much longer features list. It will continue with the 2.0-liter turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engines.

The Jeep Compass facelift will have revised headlights with integrated LED DRLs, a modernized seven-slat grille with honeycomb-like inserts, a fresh front bumper with a tweaked faux skid plate, and a bigger air dam with new fog light housings. The SUV also showcases new alloy wheels. Besides these, there will be no other major redesigning to the side and rear of the SUV.

The interior sees a huge change with a restyled dashboard with a new floating 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and new AC vents and HVAC controls that are placed below it. The new touchscreen will come with FCA’s UConnect 5 infotainment system and is expected to feature integrated Amazon Alexa support, wireless Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto support, and receive over-the-air (OTA) updates.

Additionally, Jeep will also use improved materials, with the Compass facelift’s dashboard highlighting double-stitched leather inserts and brushed aluminum-like trim. Also, it will have a new three-spoke steering wheel and a huge, full-digital instrument cluster.

While the Compass facelift comes with new engines in world markets, the model in India will carry forward its present powertrains. That means it will have the same 2.0-liter diesel engine making 173hp and 350Nm of torque, along with the 1.4-liter turbo-petrol engine generating 163hp and 250Nm of torque, as the outgoing model.

Both engines come with a six-speed manual as standard. The petrol-powered model gets the possibility of a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic and the diesel gets a nine-speed torque converter auto option.

Jeep is also launching a new seven-seat SUV, that will share the same platform and powertrain as the Compass, but will be placed to challenge the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.