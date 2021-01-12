BMW launched 220i M Sport in India: Know the features and price

Popular luxury carmakers, BMW has launched its 2 Series Gran Coupe in India. The German carmakers has launched the new petrol variant of the 2 Series Gran Coupe named 220i M Sport. The car is priced at 40.90 lakh.

The car is powered with a two-litre Twin Turbo four-cylinder petrol engine, mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission. it produces 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from zero to 100 kmph in just 7.1 seconds.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is currently available in a total of four colour options which includes – Alpine White, Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours – Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks.

The car features include signature-style kidney grille, vertically chrome slats, stretched silhouette, four frameless doors, slightly angled full-LED headlights, LED taillights, 17-inch alloy wheels . It also has 12.3-inch digital instrument display, 10.25-inch infotainment system, large panorama glass sunroof, a large 430 litres luggage compartment, ambient lighting, wireless charging and more.

The car comes with six airbags, attentiveness assistance, ABS with Brake Assist, ARB technology, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and more.