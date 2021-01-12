Business entrepreneur commits suicide by jumping from building with her 5-month-old baby

Hong Kong: Leading business tycoon, Luo Lili, 34, has committed suicide by jumping out of an apartment with her five-month-old baby girl. Luo and her baby, who were close to Hillary Clinton and popular singer Rita Ora, were found dead under the apartment on Wednesday. No suicide notes were found. Police have launched an investigation. Preliminary information suggests that post-mortem depression was the reason for the suicide. Luo, who started his first business venture at the age of 28, has received support from the US and South Korea.

Luo Lili, who has been active on social media, recently opened up about being a single mother. It is not yet clear who the baby’s father is. On the 100th day of her daughter’s birth, she was posted on social media. In the post shared with the picture of the daughter, it was written as a gift from God. Luo is the only daughter of a Chinese real estate entrepreneur. HeR father is a doctor. From an early age, Luo lived a prosperous life, studying abroad and constantly traveling.

