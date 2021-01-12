Central Government is all set to approve four more Covid vaccines in the country

New Delhi: Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said that the country is considering giving approval for four more Covid vaccines. He told the news conference on Tuesday that he was considering approving Zydus Cadila, Russia’s Sputnik V, Genoa, and Biological E.

There are a total of 2,16,558 patients in the country. Of these, Kerala and Maharashtra alone have over 50,000 patients, he said. The first phase of vaccine distribution in the country will start on January 16. The government will provide the first phase of the vaccine to one crore health workers in the private sector and two crore health workers.

