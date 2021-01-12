Cold Wave: India Meteorological Department issues ‘Orange Alert’

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘Orange Alert’ for New Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. The IMD predicted severe to very severe cold condition in these states today. The IMD informed that cloud cover will persist under the influence of successive Western Disturbances. The temperature is set to drop further in these states. Moderate to dense fog is also predicted over Delhi on Thursday and Friday.

The minimum temperature is very likely to gradually fall by 2-4 degree Celsius in most parts of northwest India over next three-four days. IMD also predicted that a cold wave condition is very likely in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi tomorrow as well.

Meanwhile, parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall on Tuesday, which is likely to continue till January 14, said IMD.