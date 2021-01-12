Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.49% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.49% in India. The fatality rate has reached at 1.44% . This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 12,584 new coronavirus infection along with 167 new coronavirus deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases in India has climbed to 1,04,79,179. The death toll reached at 1,51,327. The total recoveries has surged to 1,01,11,294.

At present, there are 2,16,558 active coronavirus cases in the country. This comprise 2.13% of the total caseload. the data stated. ICMR conducted 6,59,209 Covid-19 tests on Monday. Till now 18,26,52,887 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.