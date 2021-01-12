Dubai royals obtain special permission to “HUNT” internationally protected bird !!!

The Pakistan government has declared around seven specific permissions to Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, and six other members of the ruling family, to hunt the internationally preserved bird houbara bustard during the 2020-21 hunting term.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, who has earlier rejected such sanctions for Arab royals, individually signed the special order this time. The Foreign Ministry’s deputy chief of the protocol published the documents after permission by the Prime Minister. The grants were given to the UAE Embassy in Islamabad.

Read more; “High-level alert on the border”; Indian Army deployed in a high state of combat readiness

Apart from Dubai Ruler Rashid Al-Maktoum, the others provided grants are the crown prince, deputy ruler and finance and industries minister, deputy police chief, an army official, two other members of the royal family, and a businessman. Khan, when in Defiance, had invaded against such hunting trips by the rich Arab families, who periodically visit Pakistan to hunt the endangered bird.

A Saudi prince, Fahd bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, is supposed to have shot down 1,977 birds on private and protected spaces over 21 days in January 2014 while other members of his party hunted another 123 birds, making the total to 2,100. The killing ended in a lot of objection but the system has been persisting. The bird’s meat is regarded by the Arabs to be a turn-on.