“High level alert on border” ; Indian Army deployed in a high state of combat readiness

Emphasizing that crucial alert is being advanced on the nation’s northern and eastern borders, Army chief General M.M. Naravane said the Indian Army is ready to face any occurrence.

“All logistics perspectives are well taken care of. There is no cause for concern for that at all. As a result, our operational preparedness is of a high order,”, Mr. Naravane announced during a press conference. Blaming Pakistan for advancing to espouse terrorism as a state policy, the Army chief said about the armed forces’ zero-tolerance for terror. A piece of clear information has been conveyed,”, he said.

Mr. Naravane also showed happiness on the Army occupying significant budgetary allocations last year to improve capability. “Each arm and service has got what it needs. What has transpired is the need for us to restructure and capability development. On the multiple threat perceptions on the border. There is no doubt that Pakistan and China together form a potent threat and there is an aspect of collusively. It is very much form of our assessments while formulating plans.” Gen. Naravane said.

Gen. Naravane termed the rallying of forces along the eastern boundary by the People’s Liberation Army as an annual affair. “We were fully conscious of their deployment. But they had a first-mover benefit. India had the same advantage in August (last year) when we surprised the Chinese despite eyeball to eyeball confrontation, However, there is no decline in their power or our strength in the conflict areas” he said. The Army chief suggested that the Chinese might have retreated from the base areas since the training areas have been abandoned.

“Based on equal and mutual security we can reach a solution leading to disengagement from friction areas”, he said. Gen. Naravane stated that he had initiated a proposal to induct women officers for flying duty. “In the next course in July, women officers will be inducted and will be deployed for frontline flying duties,” he said.When asked if the Army is prepared for an extended deployment if the standoff continued at the eastern border, Gen. Naravane said “We are ready to hold ground for as long as it takes to achieve our national objectives.”