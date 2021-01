A strong earthquake measuring 5.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale hit Kishwar and Udhampur districts in Jammu and Kashmir. This was informed by the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake hit at 7.32 pm on Monday. The earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km near Doda in the state and the epicentre is said to be Kishtwar.

So far, no reports of any damage or casualties due to the earthquake have been reported.