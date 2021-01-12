Kamal should be removed from the post of chairman of Chalachitra Academy: BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: BJP state general secretary P Sudheer has demanded the removal of director Kamal, who tried to stabilize Left activists through the back door by making politics the only criterion in the film academy. He also said in a statement that government institutions are not for the left. Kamal’s action is unconstitutional.

At the academy, Kamal works for the welfare of the Left by covering the face of a cultural leader. Kamal is best suited for the position of Chief Left Clown. The Left must first maintain its character in the party offices of the CPM and in the homes of those including Kamal. He also said that Kamal should realize that the wealth of the country is not in the government institutions that are operating at the expense of the public exchequer.

