Turkish court sentences television preacher to 1075 years in prison

(FILES) In this file photo taken on July 11, 2018 Turkish police officers escort televangelist and leader of a sect, Adnan Oktar (C) in Istanbul, as he is arrested on fraud charges. - A Turkish court on January 11, 2021 sentenced a Muslim televangelist who surrounded himself with scantily clad women he called "kittens" to more than 1,000 years in jail for sex crimes. (Photo by - / DOGAN NEWS AGENCY / AFP) / Turkey OUT

Istanbul: A Turkish court has found Muslim television cleric Adnan Oktar guilty of sexually abusing minors and forming a criminal gang. The court sentenced him to 1,075 years in prison. Oktar is famous for giving religious classes in front of women on his private television channel. Oktar was convicted of 10 different offenses, including leading a criminal gang, engaging in political and military espionage, sexually abusing minors, and raping, blackmailing, and harassing. These crimes include aiding and abetting a network led by Fethullah Gulen, a US-based Muslim cleric.

Thirteen of Oktar’s accomplices have been sentenced to life in prison for similar offenses. But 64-year-old Oktar denied the allegations. Oktar, who said he was a victim of a conspiracy, will appeal against the verdict. Oktar was arrested along with dozens of his followers during raids on his property in Istanbul and other cities in 2018. His arrest comes after the Turkish media watchdog fined his TV channel and suspended the broadcast of his shows.

Jan 12, 2021, 11:02 pm IST

