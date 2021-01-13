Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate improves in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has improved in India. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The recovery rate reached 96.51% in India. The fatality rate has reached at 1.44%.

Meanwhile, 15,968 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 202 deaths and 17,817 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours. Thus the total confirmed cases has reached at 10,495,147. The death toll mounted to 1,51,529. The total recoveries crossed 10,129,111.

At present there are 214,507 active cases in the country. This comprise 2.04 per cent of the total caseload. According to the ICMR, 18,34,89,114 samples have been tested so far with 8,36,227 samples being tested on Tuesday.