Genetically modified Covid spreads from the UK to 50 countries – WHO

London: The World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that the genetically modified Covid variant found in the UK has spread to more than 50 countries. Another variant found in South Africa has been reported in 20 countries. A third strain of the virus is suspected to have been discovered in Japan. But the WHO says more research is needed. The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised concerns over the revelation of new Covid variants. The VOC 202012/01 variant found in the UK was first reported to the World Health Organization on December 14, 2020. It has already spread to 50 countries.

The 501Y.V2 variant, found in South Africa on December 18, has spread to 20 countries. Studies in South Africa have found that the new variety is more likely to spread faster than its predecessor. But there is no indication that it can cause serious illness. However, the number of cases will increase drastically and the health care system will be put under pressure. Meanwhile, on January 9, the World Health Organization (WHO) received a report that a new variant had been found in four passengers arriving in Japan from Brazil. The new variant was reported in two adults and two children. But the World Health Organization says more research is needed.

Also read: 83 more Tejas aircraft to strengthen Air Force; 48,000 crore contract