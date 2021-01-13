“Honey trapped by Pak-ISI agent”; Man arrested for spying information about the Indian army.

Jaipur: On Sunday, the special branch detained the husband of an ex-sarpanch from Jaisalmer district who was honey-trapped by a Pakistani ISI spy and leaked sensitive data about the Indian army. The 42-year-old man who is recognized as Satyanarayan Paliwal hails from Lathi village which is near the International boundary between India and Pakistan was caught on charges of spying under the Officials Secrets Act,1923.

Intelligence agencies had caught Paliwal three days back from a place near the Pokhran firing area. He was interrogated for two days by the administrators and he admitted to spying and holding shared data over social media.ADG Intelligence Umesh Mishra stated that Paliwal was discovered to have yielded data over Chhadam, a social media account administered by Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI. He bestowed data concerning the army’s action in the border regions and movements at the Pokhran field firing range which is the most extensive in the country.

During questioning, Paliwal told administrators that as his wife was sarpanch he had access to the army’s movements. If an army exercise of action is occurring, the concerned gram panchayat knows about it as it informs encompassing villages so there is no catastrophe. Given his character, an ISI agent reached Paliwal a few years back on Chhadam. She pretended as an Indian journalist and became very intimate with Paliwal and constantly talked with him. She later began doing video calls utilizing a false Indian number.

After acquiring his trust, she asked Paliwal to collect data regarding the army’s action in Pokhran. Intelligence agencies got a report of the honey trap and placed him under the lens.ADG Mishra stated that the CID (special branch) has registered a case against Paliwal under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 at the special police station in Jaipur. The intelligence branch had been maintaining a vigil over Paliwal for one month after receiving data concerning intrusion. He was arrested three days back and interrogated by intelligence agencies in Jaisalmer. After he conceded, he was taken to Jaipur on Sunday and a lawsuit was filed against him, said Mishra.