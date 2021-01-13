Impeachment proceedings against Trump have begun in the US House of Representatives

Washington: The US House of Representatives has begun proceedings to impeach outgoing President Donald Trump. The impeachment comes in the wake of a pro-Trump attack on Capitol last week. The House is currently debating the impeachment motion against Trump. The debate is progressing on a resolution to “incite riots” accusing Trump of involvement in the attack on the Capitol. Voting will take place after this. In the process, Trump will become the only U.S. president to face two impeachments in the House of Representatives in a year. This is the first time in U.S. history. Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives.

Even if the impeachment motion is passed today, Trump could still complete his term. The seat will be vacated once the Senate proceedings are completed. The Senate needs a two-thirds majority. Trump could be indicted in the Senate with the support of Republicans. The new president, Joe Biden, will take office on January 20. Democrats have been pushing for Trump’s ouster since resigning. The resolution called on Vice President Mike Pence to use the 25th Amendment to the Constitution to oust the President. When the resolution was tabled in the House of Representatives, 223 members voted in favor of the resolution while 205 opposed it. But Vice President Mike Pence rejected the proposal.

