India Meteorological Department issues ‘orange alert’

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department ( IMD) has issued an orange alert for the northern states. IMD has issued an orange colour alert for Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh from January 13 to 16. IMD also issued orange alert for Rajasthan for January 13.

“Due to the prevalence of dry north/northwesterly winds, the minimum temperature is very likely to be below normal over most parts of northwest India during next 4-5 days which are very likely to cause cold day/severe cold day conditions at some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next three days. “Cold wave/severe cold wave conditions at some parts are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and in isolated parts over Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan during next three days”, IMD said in its bulletin.

IMD predicted widespread rainfall, with isolated heavy falls and moderate thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Tamil Nadu Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep during next 2-3 days.