”Microcopter”; a new innovation by the Indian Army for tracking hidden terrorists

New Delhi: A test of a locally developed Microcopter has been successfully completed. It was developed by Lieutenant Colonel GYK Reddy, an Army officer, to find terrorists hiding in the building. It is estimated that this will be of great benefit to border states, including Jammu and Kashmir, where the threat of terrorism exists. It was successfully tested by the Para (Special Forces) in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian Army has signed a contract for acquiring the Switch drone for surveillance along the borders. The vertical take-off and landing drone has the capability to fly for two hours at a maximum altitude of 4,500 meters, according to Mohit Bansal, Idea Forge. The firm had also developed the Netra drone a few years ago with DRDO.

Also read: Genetically modified Covid spreads from the UK to 50 countries – WHO