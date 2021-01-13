Tata Altroz iTurbo to be launched on January 22nd

Tata Motors unveiled the turbo-petrol model of the Altroz, called the Altroz iTurbo. The bookings for the new Tata Altroz iTurbo will begin on January 14, 2021, for a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will be launched in India on January 22, 2021.

Tata Altroz iTurbo will be a 1.2-liter turbocharged petrol engine giving out 111PS of maximum power and 140Nm of highest twisting force. It will be having a 5-speed manual gearbox initially. However, we are expecting Tata Motors to introduce a 7-speed DCT automatic in the future. The automobile manufacturer alleges that the Altroz iTurbo can accelerate from standstill to 100kmph in 11.9 seconds.

Tata Motors has also launched a fresh top-of-the-line XZ+ trim in the Altroz range. Currently, the Tata Altroz is available in six variants — XE, XM, XM+, XT, XZ, and XZ+. However, the novel Tata Altroz iTurbo will be available only in the top three variants — XT, XZ, and XZ+.