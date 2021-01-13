Tesla finally expands to India!!!!

The world’s leading electric car manufacturers Tesla Inc, which had expressed its interest in starting services in India, finally set up its office in Bengaluru.

On January 8th, the electric vehicle (EV) company set up its organization ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ in India with the office opened in Bangalore.

Documents obtained from the Registrar of Companies (RoC) reveal that the company will “import, distribute, sell, service, maintain and repair electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment, energy generation systems and equipment, including solar panels, solar electrical system…”

Going forth the company may “carry on the business of manufacture, sale, export, service, and promotion of electric vehicles and stationary energy storage systems and equipment…” among other prevailing services. Having an approved share capital of Rs 15,00,000, the company has two shareholders. Tesla International BV, holding 9,990 shares, is owned by Herpert Egbertus Van Dijk, the MD of Tesla International BV. The second shareholder is Tesla Motors Netherlands BV, which holds 10 shares and it is owned by Stephan William Werkman, MD of Tesla Motors Netherlands BV.