UAE’s first kidney transplantation from live donor ; Saved the life of teen genius!!!

A 16-year-old boy has received a new record of life as doctors in Dubai conducted the first-ever pediatric kidney transplant from an alive donor in the UAE. As Khaleej Times published back in June 2020, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai had walked in to support the boy.

A Dubai College student, Pritvik Sinhadc was fighting long-term renal collapse and his health had worsened on May 31 when his father his only donor match was trapped in Doha, Qatar, due to coronavirus journey constraints. Sheikh Mohammed penned a special letter to Pritvik, reassuring him that the UAE is his home and that he would get the best attention possible.

“To my dear Pritvik, this is a small gesture from me to you to remind you that you are here at home and that you are in safe hands, and I will pray to God to keep you in good health and safe … Keep smiling little warrior.”

The operation was conducted by a group of doctors from Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital (Al Jalila Children’s), Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU), and Mediclinic Middle East. In June 2020, Pritvik reached the nephrology clinic of Al Jalila Children’s. He was grieving from complete kidney failure. Having been born with small, somewhat working kidneys, Pritvik had arrived at end-stage kidney illnessand needed urgent renal replacement therapy.

Pritvik’s father, Bhaskar Sinhadc, was recognized as a successful match, after which he was set through a full donor evaluation method. The surgery, which has kept Pritvik’s life, is also anticipated to enhance the condition of his life in the years ahead. Pritvik has been endured as an official associated researcher at BEYOND, Center for Fundamental Concepts in Science to research astrophysics. He is a published co-author on NASA’s Primer on Astrobiology and certified as a graduate in World Science Scholar in June 2020. Despite this, his medical condition was getting heavy damage on his research work and his schoolwork, forcing an urgent kidney transplant.

Interview with Pritvik Sinhadc, #UAE's first pediatric kidney transplant patient from a live donor. pic.twitter.com/f8XxzLUARn — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 13, 2021

Pritvik, who was designated as a UAE Ambassador of Organ Donation, stated: “I pledge to work towards raising awareness on the crucial need for organ donation in saving lives of patients like me, who would otherwise not make it without a transplant. I have been lucky to have my father as my donor.

Read more; “Honey trapped by Pak-ISI agent”; Man arrested for spying information about the Indian army.

In December 2020, Dubai Crown Prince and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum declared that the government has supported an organ transplant program. The transplant was administered by Dr. Ramzi Ayache, Nephrologist at Mediclinic City Hospital; in collaboration with Dr. Farhad Janahi, Consultant Urologist & Transplant Surgeon at Mediclinic City Hospital and Assistant Professor of Surgery at MBRU; and Dr. Waldo Concepcion, Head of the Al Jalila Children’s Organ Transplant Centre.

Before the enduring operation, Humaid Al Qutami, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA), visited Pritvik to enquire about his health.“The success of Pritvik’s operation marks an important step forward in conducting such highly precise operations. It also supports the development efforts taking place in Dubai,” said Al Qutami. Dr. Raja Al Gurg, Vice-Chairperson of the Board of Trustees, MBRU, said: “We are humbled to have played a part in allowing this impressive young man Pritvik to live his life and press ahead while enjoying quality time with his family and realizing his full potential.”

Interview with Bhaskar Sinhadc, Father and donor for #UAE's first pediatric kidney transplant patient. pic.twitter.com/Eheiz5Cq2g — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 13, 2021

Dr. Abdulkareem Sultan Al Olama, CEO of, Al Jalila Foundation, announced their A’awen program aids ease the monetary strain on families “so that they can focus on their child’s treatment plan and recovery”.“Pritvik is a brilliant young boy with a complete life ahead of him. We wish Pritvik a speedy recovery and look forward to seeing what the future keeps for him on a personal and academic front. We are proud of this joint achievement which has given Pritvik a new lease of life. This pioneering surgery puts us one step closer towards achieving our government’s vision of increasing access to quality transplant services and putting the UAE at the forefront of organ transplant regionally and globally,” he said.