Actress Lena’s COVID-19 tests results are out

Actress Lena tested positive for COVID-19. The actress arrived from the UK after filming. Covid confirmed after landed at the Bangalore airport and underwent an RT PCR test. Covid’s variant can be detected only after receiving test results from the Pune Institute of Virology.

The actress arrived in the UK to shoot for the Indo-British film ‘Footprints on the Water’. Since the discovery of the Covid variant, RT PCR testing has been performed on anyone from the UK. Lena is currently under observation at the Trauma Care Center at the Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute.

