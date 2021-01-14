Air Customs seized 1.4 kilo smuggled gold at airport

The Air Customs has seized smuggled gold at Chennai International Airport. The Customs officials seized 1.42 kilograms of smuggled gold worth Rs.72.6 lakhs and other valuable items from two passengers. The other items include cigarettes, smartphones, laptops and liquor with a total worth of Rs. 12.4 lakhs.

The goods were seized from two passengers who arrived at the Chennai Airport from Dubai by Flight 6E 8246. The two accused had concealed gold paste in rectum which was recovered. Customs has arrested the accused under the relevant sections of law.