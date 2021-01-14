Amazon Prime Video teams up with Airtel and offers mobile-only plan in India.

Amazon collaborating with Airtel has launched Prime Video Mobile Edition, a mobile-only plan at an amazing opening price of Rs 89. India becomes the first Amazon Prime country around the globe to grant customers a mobile-only Prime Video plan, the company said.

Airtel customers can get Prime Video Mobile Edition through pre-paid recharges starting at an introductory offer of Rs 89 which will be valid for 28-days. This recharge allows one to use the Prime Video Mobile Edition along with 6GB of data. Another option is a Rs 299 pack of 28-day validity that covers Prime Video Mobile Edition along with unlimited calls, data access of 1.5 GB per day.

Amazon Prime video’s competing company, Netflix, had earlier launched the cheaper mobile-only monthly plan in India. It was then priced at just Rs 199. Now that Amazon has come up with great offers at a much lower rate, assessment is that users will switch to Amazon Prime videos. The recharges will be possible on the Airtel Thanks app or at recharge points across the country.