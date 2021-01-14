” Asaduddin Owaisi help us in Bihar and will help in UP and West Bengal too”: BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj

BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj claimed that the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi has helped BJP in Bihar polls and will also help in West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh elections. The BJP MP from Unnao has said this mocking the AIMIM leader.

“Many thanks to him. May God give him strength and help him. He supported us in Bihar, he will help us in UP and West Bengal elections,” said Sakshi Maharaj.

Earlier Congress and other opposition parties has accused AIMIM as a ‘B team’ of BJP. AIMIM contested in 24 seats and won 5 seats. But AIMIM’s presence has divided the Muslim votes and thus lead to the victory of BJP.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) has now announced that the party likely to contest the 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls under an electoral pact with regional outfit Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP). AIMIM has also announced that it will contest in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.