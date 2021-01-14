Covid-19 Updates: Recovery rate reaches 96.52% in India

The recovery rate from coronavirus infection has reached at 96.52% in India. The fatality rate has reached at 1.44%. This was updated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, 16946 new coronavirus infection along with 17,652 new recoveries and 198 new deaths due to the infection were reported in the country in the last 24 hours. Thus the overall infection tally has reached at 10,512,831. The total recoveries mounted to 10,146,763. The death toll stands at 151,765.

At present there are 213,000 active cases in the country. The active cases comprises of only 2.03% of the total cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 18,42,32,305 samples tested for COVID-19, up to January 13 of which 7,43,191 samples were tested yesterday.