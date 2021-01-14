Covid vaccine distribution: Bharat Biotech MD with a request to Congress leaders

New Delhi: Bharat Biotech MD urged the Congress leaders not to crush the entrepreneurs who are seeking innovation in the country in the name of politics. Covaxin is the only Covid vaccine developed locally in India. In an interview, Dr. Krishna Ella said that it is the safest in the world.

Dr. Krishna spoke specifically to the media against the backdrop of Congress leaders hunting for Bharat Biotech and the Covaxin they have developed over the past few days. Krishna said Bharat Biotech has no political leanings and the only ideology he holds is science. Dr. Krishna said the health sector was a very sensitive area and they did not want to be harmed anymore.

