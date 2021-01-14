Gautam Adani to build six-lane road in Kerala: Rs 1,838 crore project

New Delhi: Adani Enterprises Ltd. has acquired the National Highways Project in Kerala worth 1,838 crores. The project under Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) is part of the Bharatmala project. The Adani Group has received a 40.80 km project for the development of National Highway 17 from Azhiyur to Vengalam as a six-lane road. The company said the cost of the project was Rs 1,838 crore. The six-lane road will be 45 meters wide.

With the award of the contract for the project, the Adani Group received six National Highways Authority Road projects under HAM. Other projects are in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. “Adani Group is pleased to announce the award of another hybrid annuity road project from NHAI. AEL has recently participated in the tender issued by NHAI under HAM and we are pleased to inform you that AEL has received a letter of award (LOA) from NHAI for…Road project in the state of Kerala,” the company said in a filing to the BSE.

