Dilip Ghosh says 50 Trinamool MLAs will join BJP next month

Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has said that 50 Trinamool Congress MLAs will join the BJP next month. Dilip Ghosh’s response was to reject the claim of Minister Jyotipriya Mallick that the MLAs who left Trinamool are queuing up to rejoin the party. He challenges Mallick to add at least one BJP Booth president in the state to the Trinamool Congress. In that case, Dilip Ghosh said, his claim would be accepted.

On Tuesday, Mallick claimed that he would rejoin the party before the forthcoming assembly elections, including MPs and Trinamool MLAs. As the election draws near, more Trinamool leaders, including former minister Suvendu Adhikari, have recently joined the BJP.

