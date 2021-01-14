“I came to watch Jallikattu to study the history and culture of Tamil Nadu”: Rahul Gandhi

Chennai: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has arrived at Avaniyapuram in Madurai, the main center of Jallikattu. Jallikattu is an agricultural festival associated with Pongal in Tamil Nadu. Rahul is accompanied by Udayanidhi Stalin, the son of DMK president MK Stalin and a film star.

Rahul Gandhi said that he came to watch Jallikattu to study the history and culture of Tamil Nadu. He said it was his duty to preserve the history and culture of the Tamil people. Udayanidhi Stalin also said that Rahul’s visit was exciting. KS Alagiri, state president of the Tamil Nadu Congress, said that Rahul’s visit to watch Jallikettu, an agricultural pastime, was also a sign of solidarity with the farmers during the Narendra Modi government’s agitation against agricultural laws. Alagiri said bulls are a symbol of farmers and a part of their lives.

Also read: Health Minister says no need to worry about getting vaccinated; More people can be made safer…