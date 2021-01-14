Kamala Harris thanked her mother and sister once again; Old pictures go viral

American Vice President-elect Kamala Harris once again expresses her gratitude and appreciation towards her mother and sister by posting interesting pictures with them. My mother once came to America for a dream come true. Kamala, the first South Asian to become Vice President in the United States, writes about the dream of a better future for me and my sister Maya. Kamala’s mother Shyamala Gopalan is Indian and her father is from Jamaica.

Shyamala holds a senior position as a scientist at the University of California. Kamala wrote on her Instagram, “Born in Oakland, I was raised by my mother Shyamala Gopalan Harris, one of the few women of color to have a position as a scientist at the University of California, Berkeley. She was all of five feet, but if you ever met her you would think she was seven feet tall. It’s because of her that I was raised in a community where we were taught to see a world beyond just ourselves. To be conscious and compassionate about the struggles of all people.”

