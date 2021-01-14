Moderate intensity earthquake strikes

A moderate intensity earthquake has hit Assam. This was informed by the National Center for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake measuring 4.2 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Dima Hasao in Assam on Thursday at 12:45 am. No damage or casualty has been reported yet. On July 2020, three earthquakes of 4.1, 3.5 and 2.6 magnitude had hit Assam.

A low-intensity earthquake hit Uttar Pradesh’s Noida Wednesday evening. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors are measured to be 2.9 on the Richter scale. The quake struck 37 km north-northeast of Noida .