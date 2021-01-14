Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends high

MUMBAI: The stock market has finally closed higher. The Nifty is close to 14,600. The Sensex was up by 91.84 points at 49,584.16 and the Nifty was up by 30.70 points at 14,595.60. Shares of 1467 companies were gainers and 1489 shares were losers on the BSE. 166 shares unchanged.

The market was initially hit by investors’ sell-offs as IT companies performed better than expected. The market was supported by gains in European markets and lower wholesale price inflation by 1.22 percent. Major gainers were UPL, BPCL, TCS, Indusind Bank, and IOC. HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Asian Paints were among the losers. Investors showed interest in energy, auto, FMCG, and pharma stocks. At the same time, the metal index lost one percent.

