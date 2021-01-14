Theatre screening Master fined for not abiding by covid protocols!!!

A case was filed against Kasi Theatre in Chennai for not abiding by the covid protocols released by the government. More than 50 percent of occupancy was found during the screening of Vijay’s Master.

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagraj, released in theatres all over the world amidst the pandemic. ‘Master’ release has brought about huge expectations among the film fraternity. The first-day first show (FDFS) saw a huge turnout in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The state government had directed theatres to allow only 50 percent occupancy at a time, due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The theatre management was charged guilty under sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease and causing danger to life) of the Indian Penal Code. People were not following physical distancing and some of them were not wearing masks at the theatre. Kasi Theatre was fined Rs 5,000 for the same.