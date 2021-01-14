GENEVA: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that covid vaccines cannot completely prevent the spread of the virus. Therefore The WHO has said that the world will not be able to defend itself against Covid this year.

Scientists say that even if vaccination against Covid is widely available, it will take time for acquired immunity. A major outbreak has been reported in European countries, where controls have been relaxed since the vaccine was introduced. Soumya Swaminathan, a leading scientist at the World Health Organization, warned that caution should not be exercised in the face of the vaccine.

They said that more than nine crore people have been affected and that more than two crore of them have contracted the disease. They should continue to wash their hands, wear masks and maintain physical distance. The organization has also asked countries around the world to be wary of variants of the virus.