Air ticket for Rs 899; SpiceJet with an enticing offer

SpiceJet offers tickets for domestic travel starting from Rs 899. This offer is part of the ‘Book Befikar Sale’ from January 13 to 17. Tickets for travel between April 1, 2021, and September 30, 2021, will receive discounts under this offer, according to SpiceJet. A one-time waiver is also available on date change/cancellation fees up to 21 days prior to departure. In addition, you will get a free voucher equivalent to the base rate up to a maximum of Rs.1000 per trip. There are also attractive discounts on services such as food, Spice Max and UFest.

Following are the terms and conditions:

Offer is valid for one-way fares only. The offer is available for booking through any system. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer and group booking will not receive the offer. Tickets booked on this offer can be changed or canceled. Tickets available on offer are limited. Flight schedule and timings are subject to regulatory approvals and changes This offer is valid for direct domestic flights only Blackout dates apply

For more information visit https://www.spicejet.com/BookBefikar.aspx

Also read: Snickers, Mars chocolate fans has a bad news; company has made a new decision… Read more!!!